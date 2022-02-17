Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPHY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 73.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 528,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,168. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

