Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 95 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,689.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,099.02 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

