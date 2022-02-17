Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $871.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.98.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

