Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of YMTX stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

