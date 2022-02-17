Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,821 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
