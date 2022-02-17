Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $867.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

