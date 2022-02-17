Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $29,521,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

