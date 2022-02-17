Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 10,700 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 66.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 236.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,016 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 383.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 634,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

HLIT opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.40 million, a PE ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

