Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 17,900 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invacare were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Invacare by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 288,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Invacare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period.

NYSE:IVC opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

