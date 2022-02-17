Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,816 shares of company stock worth $19,825,565. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $154.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

