Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Steven J. Gomo Sells 31,609 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $154.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.