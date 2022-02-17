ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

ENI stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in ENI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 121,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ENI by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 210,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

