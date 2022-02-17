ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.
ENI stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
