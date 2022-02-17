Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Increased to $30.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of ESMT opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.73. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

