Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.06.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

NYSE:ESMT opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Engagesmart by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Engagesmart by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Engagesmart by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after purchasing an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.