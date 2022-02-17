Energy Recovery (ERII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ERII stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.
In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
