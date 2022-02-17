Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $45.56 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAVA traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,404. Endava has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average is $141.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Endava by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Endava by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Endava by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Endava by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

