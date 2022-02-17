Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $117.96, but opened at $122.08. Encore Wire shares last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 1,679 shares.

The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

