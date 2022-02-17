Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$54.50

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.82.

TSE ENB opened at C$52.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.98 and a 1-year high of C$55.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

