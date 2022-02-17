Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$55.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$52.75. 5,194,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,346,484. The stock has a market cap of C$106.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.98 and a 12-month high of C$55.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

