Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.