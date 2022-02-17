Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $112.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.26. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

