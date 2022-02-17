Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $19.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Element Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,877,000 after purchasing an additional 679,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after buying an additional 2,432,973 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 879,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

