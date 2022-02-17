Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,819 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 787,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $52,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 42,525 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,966,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,253,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of EA stock opened at $133.29 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,845 shares of company stock worth $4,288,545. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.