Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,617. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Elastic by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

