Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.87 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $8,263.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00286210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,351,778 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.