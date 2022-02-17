Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

EDAP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.61 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Edap Tms by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edap Tms by 92.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

