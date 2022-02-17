Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $191.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.15.

ECL opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.38. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $180.37 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

