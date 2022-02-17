ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MOHO stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. ECMOHO has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.08.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 551.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,268 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

