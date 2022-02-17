ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of MOHO stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. ECMOHO has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.08.
ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.
About ECMOHO
ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.
