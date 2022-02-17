Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust news, insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSE EVF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. 83,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,457. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

