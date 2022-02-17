Eaton Vance Management Sells 617 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $171.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.52 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

