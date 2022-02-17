Eaton Vance Management Sells 314,852 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,852 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,122,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,248,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 153,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centene by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,549,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,844,000 after purchasing an additional 531,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Centene by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 71,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $84.22 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

