Eaton Vance Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $274.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

