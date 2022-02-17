Eaton Vance Management Purchases 13,519 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 48.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

