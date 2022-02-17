Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 381.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,533,000 after purchasing an additional 157,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.38 and a 200 day moving average of $346.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

