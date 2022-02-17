Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,631,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

