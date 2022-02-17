Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

SLY stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.38 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

