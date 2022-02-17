Eaton Vance Management Acquires 714 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

