Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,939,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 455.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,448,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $9,451,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.93. 13,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.30 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

