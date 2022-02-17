Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by 52.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $477,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 679,142 shares of company stock worth $9,586,877 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

