Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $262,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KT by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KT opened at $13.65 on Thursday. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

