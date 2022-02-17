Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,926 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.