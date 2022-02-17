Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $291,000 in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $2,006,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $409.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Several research firms have commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Tilly's Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

