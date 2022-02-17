Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $253,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 320,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after buying an additional 224,203 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mueller Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after buying an additional 142,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 130,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,398,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

