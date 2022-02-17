Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

