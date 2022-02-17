Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,305,000 after purchasing an additional 274,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 88,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
