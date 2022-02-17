Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

DUKE opened at GBX 41 ($0.55) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90. The firm has a market cap of £147.11 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. Duke Royalty has a twelve month low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

