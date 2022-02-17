Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DRE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

