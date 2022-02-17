DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTP. Camden Asset Management L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,467,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 28,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,548. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

