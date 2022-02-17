Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.72.

DIR.UN traded up C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.50. 419,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,372. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.73 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.53.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

