DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Down 3.9%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.06. 3,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 179,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
