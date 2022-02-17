DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Down 3.9%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.06. 3,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 179,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 79.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 191.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 310,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

